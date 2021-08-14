Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT at $196.50

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

IFCZF stock opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $142.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.63.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

