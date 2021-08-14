Brokerages Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will post sales of $152.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.11 million. Civeo posted sales of $142.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $566.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $570.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $610.00 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $620.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of CVEO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.28. 12,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,715. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59. Civeo has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $318.96 million, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth $153,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Civeo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

