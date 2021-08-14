Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. TFI International posted sales of $936.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

TFII stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. 100,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.91. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

