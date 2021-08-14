Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 853,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,893,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,122. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

