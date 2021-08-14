Brio Consultants LLC Sells 77,657 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,657 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

