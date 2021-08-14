Brio Consultants LLC Purchases 32,812 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,812 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.