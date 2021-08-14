Brio Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04.

