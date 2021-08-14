Brio Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 1,621 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $230.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

