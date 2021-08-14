BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. BrightView has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BrightView will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BrightView by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BrightView by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

