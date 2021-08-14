Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.88.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $145.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $125.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock worth $2,423,505. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

