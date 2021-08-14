Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BFAM opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 178.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $125.95 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,004,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

