Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre Buys 6,661 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

Shares of BHG opened at $8.40 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $748,106,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,376,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,767,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,740,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

