Brent D. Lang Sells 9,158 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $46.05 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.87 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

