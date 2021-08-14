Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.28 ($94.45).

Brenntag stock opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €81.07. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

