Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.28 ($94.45).

Brenntag stock opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €81.07. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

