Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

