Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 162.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,510 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 78.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brady by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 14.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Brady Co. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.40.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

