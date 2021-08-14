Bradley S. Adams Purchases 8,500 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $345.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

