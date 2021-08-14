Bradley Mark J. Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bradley Mark J. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 322,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $102,699,000 after acquiring an additional 51,702 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.44.

Shares of HD stock opened at $331.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

