Bounty0x (BNTY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $66,699.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $285,422.56 and approximately $66,699.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.00886092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00105175 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

