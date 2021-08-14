Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BIF stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 186,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

