Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Insider Sells $38,846.43 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 327 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $12,896.88.

On Tuesday, July 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 214 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $8,236.86.

On Friday, May 21st, John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

