Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Insider Sells $38,846.43 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 327 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $12,896.88.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 214 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $8,236.86.
- On Friday, May 21st, John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20.
Shares of EPAY stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
EPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
