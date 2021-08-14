Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $71.28 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Carter’s worth $71,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

