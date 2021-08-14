Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 2,987 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.25% of W.W. Grainger worth $56,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after buying an additional 119,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $438.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.54.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.