Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 19,573 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.09% of AptarGroup worth $101,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

