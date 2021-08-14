Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 5,736 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $85,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $249.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $253.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

