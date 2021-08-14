Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 12,727 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.28% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $125,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $214.85 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $219.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.