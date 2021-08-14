BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.13 billion.

BWA traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.61. 1,037,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,134. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.36.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

