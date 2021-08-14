Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOWFF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.53.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.51. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

