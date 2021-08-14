BMO Capital Markets Lowers Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. Eight Capital cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.64.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OR opened at C$15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.88. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.