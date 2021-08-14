BMO Capital Markets Increases Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target to $31.00

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSP. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.74. Datto has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.86.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $387,058.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,363 shares of company stock worth $10,366,370 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

