BMO Capital Markets Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.91.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$59.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.57. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.62.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0857872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

