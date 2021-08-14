Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE BVH opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.58 million, a PE ratio of 111.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

