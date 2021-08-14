bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $29.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.29.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $62.90.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in bluebird bio by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 48.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,110,000 after purchasing an additional 534,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

