Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CFO Gregory D. Cameron Sells 40,000 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,165,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,978,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.