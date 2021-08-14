Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.78.

BLND opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

