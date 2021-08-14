Bitcoinus Market Capitalization Reaches $3,477.31 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,477.31 and approximately $3,120.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,569.25 or 0.99975647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00083058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001030 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.