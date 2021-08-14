Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$6.75 at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.80.

BIR opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.50. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

