Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$5.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

