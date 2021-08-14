BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Plans Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BPCR traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.99 ($0.01). 572,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,619. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £13.57 million and a P/E ratio of 15.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.97.
About BioPharma Credit
