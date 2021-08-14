BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Plans Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BPCR traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.99 ($0.01). 572,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,619. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £13.57 million and a P/E ratio of 15.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.97.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, a life sciences investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

