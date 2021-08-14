BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) were up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $293.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. BioNTech traded as high as $391.00 and last traded at $386.49. Approximately 87,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,954,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.19.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNTX. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $735,723,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of -1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.85.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

