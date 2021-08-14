BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $377.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.85. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 31.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BioNTech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

