BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.33.
Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $377.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.85. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of -1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BioNTech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Read More: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.