BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.59. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $29,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,234 shares of company stock worth $8,468,525 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

