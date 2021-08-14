Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BTTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,917. Better Choice has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTTR. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

