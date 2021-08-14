Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 117,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,838. Belden has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.