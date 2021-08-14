Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €210.00 by Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €184.43 ($216.97).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €174.35 ($205.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €162.84. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

