Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at BTIG Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.80.

BEEM stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

