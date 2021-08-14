BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.482-$2.605 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.55 billion.

BCE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 569,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,715. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.05.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

