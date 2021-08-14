Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.80.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.