Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.35. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

