Barclays Lowers IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 330

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, restated a hold rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

IWG stock opened at GBX 311.10 ($4.06) on Wednesday. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -4.58.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

